Photo 3247
food on the fly
one more of the blue jay at the squirrel feeder
20th November 2023
20th Nov 23
6
4
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michiganer...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
4183
photos
189
followers
257
following
Liz Milne
ace
Great capture!
November 21st, 2023
Mags
ace
Super shot!
November 21st, 2023
John Falconer
ace
Fabulous capture
November 21st, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Wonderful
November 21st, 2023
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
What timing! Great catch!
November 21st, 2023
Rick
ace
Great shot.
November 21st, 2023
