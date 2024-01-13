Previous
13january by amyk
Photo 3301

13january

We had a small snowstorm a few days ago and then a big one last night. Plenty of snow to go around. For the 52 week challenge, week 2 “break the rules”…here I have shot into the sun and cut off the bottom of the trees…but I like it.
13th January 2024

amyK

@amyk
I love the color and lines. Beautiful image.
January 14th, 2024  
Really cool capture.
January 14th, 2024  
