Photo 3301
13january
We had a small snowstorm a few days ago and then a big one last night. Plenty of snow to go around. For the 52 week challenge, week 2 “break the rules”…here I have shot into the sun and cut off the bottom of the trees…but I like it.
13th January 2024
13th Jan 24
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Tags
52wc-2024-w2
Shutterbug
ace
I love the color and lines. Beautiful image.
January 14th, 2024
Rick
ace
Really cool capture.
January 14th, 2024
