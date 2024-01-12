Sign up
Previous
Photo 3300
12january
the tree caught my eye…
12th January 2024
12th Jan 24
4
5
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Julie Ryan
That's a great leaning tree! Nice shot
January 13th, 2024
*lynn
ace
great tree
January 13th, 2024
Mags
ace
I love the white dusting of snow here.
January 13th, 2024
Rick
ace
Lovely winter scene. Great shot.
January 13th, 2024
