Previous
Photo 3302
after the snowstorm…
…along the rail trail
14th January 2024
14th Jan 24
5
6
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
4247
photos
193
followers
260
following
904% complete
3295
3296
3297
3298
3299
3300
3301
3302
860
3298
861
3299
3300
3301
862
3302
Views
14
Comments
5
Fav's
6
Album
365
Camera
DC-ZS200
Taken
13th January 2024 4:49pm
Featured
on the
Trending
page
bkb in the city
Beautiful scenery
January 15th, 2024
Kathy
ace
Very pretty.
January 15th, 2024
Beth
ace
Beautiful! The snow gives a great opportunity for amazing photos! Fav
January 15th, 2024
Danette Thompson
ace
Beautiful
January 15th, 2024
Kathy A
ace
Fabulous leading line
January 15th, 2024
