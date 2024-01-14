Previous
after the snowstorm… by amyk
Photo 3302

after the snowstorm…

…along the rail trail
14th January 2024 14th Jan 24

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
904% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

bkb in the city
Beautiful scenery
January 15th, 2024  
Kathy ace
Very pretty.
January 15th, 2024  
Beth ace
Beautiful! The snow gives a great opportunity for amazing photos! Fav
January 15th, 2024  
Danette Thompson ace
Beautiful
January 15th, 2024  
Kathy A ace
Fabulous leading line
January 15th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise