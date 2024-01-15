Sign up
Photo 3303
our handsome Marty
…he’ll be 12 next month, definitely showing his age, but he’s always loved the snow…
15th January 2024
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
9th January 2024 12:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
*lynn
ace
so sweet
January 16th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
he does look a sweetie..
January 16th, 2024
