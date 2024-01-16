Previous
16january by amyk
Photo 3304

16january

We are enjoying the arctic air moving across the U.S. (high today was 15F/-9C) so limiting our time outdoors.
16th January 2024 16th Jan 24

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
905% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Beautiful! The snow queen was there. =)
January 17th, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh wow that looks amazing
January 17th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise