Photo 3384
books5
30days/1subject
b&w weirdness with an old dictionary
5th April 2024
5th Apr 24
3
1
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
4347
photos
203
followers
266
following
927% complete
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCA-77M2
Taken
3rd April 2024 5:14pm
Tags
30-shots2024
Louise & Ken
ace
"Old Dictionaries" are of necessity to the mixed media artist!
April 6th, 2024
Kathy A
ace
Fabulous old dictionary
April 6th, 2024
Babs
ace
Looks like a rather old dictionary.
April 6th, 2024
