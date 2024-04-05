Previous
books5 by amyk
Photo 3384

books5

30days/1subject
b&w weirdness with an old dictionary
5th April 2024 5th Apr 24

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
927% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Louise & Ken ace
"Old Dictionaries" are of necessity to the mixed media artist!
April 6th, 2024  
Kathy A ace
Fabulous old dictionary
April 6th, 2024  
Babs ace
Looks like a rather old dictionary.
April 6th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise