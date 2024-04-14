Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3393
books14
a bit of a stretch…notebooks in this photo for 30days/1subject April. tagging it also for minimal-47, theme “hobbies”…was quite into genealogy research but have lagged of late
14th April 2024
14th Apr 24
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
4363
photos
202
followers
265
following
929% complete
View this month »
3386
3387
3388
3389
3390
3391
3392
3393
Latest from all albums
3389
885
3390
886
3391
3392
3393
887
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
14th April 2024 7:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
minimal-47
,
30-shots2024
Kathy
ace
I understand people who do genealogy find it fascinating. One of my brothers started on our family but really hasn’t done much more with it. Since I have no children, I just don’t think it’s worth it for me.
April 15th, 2024
Babs
ace
I have been tracing our family history for a few years, it is quite addictive and never ending isn't it. Amazing what you can find out these days.
April 15th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close