late arrival by amyk
late arrival

Walked for an hour on the rail trail yesterday, saw very few birds. Back to the parking area, in the car, camera stowed and what does my husband see land on a nearby power line pole?
Not the greatest shot but always happy to see an interesting bird.
27th January 2020 27th Jan 20

amyK

Ann H. LeFevre ace
Nice surprise! Looks like it could be a Red Shoulder or Red Tail Hawk- but I am not a "Birds of Prey" expert so I could be totally wrong! Good shot though!
January 28th, 2020  
Hope D Jennings ace
Haha! Isn’t that a,ways the way? But you got a great shot! Fav
January 28th, 2020  
jackie edwards ace
Of course! Good you got to see it and a good photo memory!
January 28th, 2020  
