331 / 365
late arrival
Walked for an hour on the rail trail yesterday, saw very few birds. Back to the parking area, in the car, camera stowed and what does my husband see land on a nearby power line pole?
Not the greatest shot but always happy to see an interesting bird.
27th January 2020
27th Jan 20
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
331
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Nice surprise! Looks like it could be a Red Shoulder or Red Tail Hawk- but I am not a "Birds of Prey" expert so I could be totally wrong! Good shot though!
January 28th, 2020
Hope D Jennings
ace
Haha! Isn’t that a,ways the way? But you got a great shot! Fav
January 28th, 2020
jackie edwards
ace
Of course! Good you got to see it and a good photo memory!
January 28th, 2020
