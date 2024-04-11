Sign up
Previous
Photo 885
11april
mrs. Cardinal
11th April 2024
11th Apr 24
3
2
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
4358
photos
202
followers
265
following
242% complete
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
extras
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
10th April 2024 6:25pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Isn't she lovely!
April 12th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful capture. Very nice closeup.
April 12th, 2024
Walks @ 7
ace
Nice DoF and details
April 12th, 2024
