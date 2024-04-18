Previous
brown-headed cowbird by amyk
brown-headed cowbird

Interesting bird but unpopular as they are “obligate brood parasites”…they lay their eggs in other birds nests
18th April 2024 18th Apr 24

amyK

ace
@amyk
Dorothy ace
Nice capture.
April 19th, 2024  
