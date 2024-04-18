Sign up
Photo 889
brown-headed cowbird
Interesting bird but unpopular as they are “obligate brood parasites”…they lay their eggs in other birds nests
18th April 2024
18th Apr 24
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
extras
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
15th April 2024 10:50am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Dorothy
ace
Nice capture.
April 19th, 2024
