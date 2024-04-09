Sign up
Photo 883
9april
Tree swallow who held still long enough for a photo :)
9th April 2024
9th Apr 24
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
4354
photos
202
followers
265
following
241% complete
876
877
878
879
880
881
882
883
3384
3385
3386
881
882
3387
883
3388
Views
8
8
Album
extras
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
5th April 2024 11:11am
Privacy
