Photo 882
april along the river
I like the light on the grasses
8th April 2024
8th Apr 24
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
beautiful composition with the grasses as foreground
April 9th, 2024
Rick
ace
Lovely capture.
April 9th, 2024
