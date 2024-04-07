Previous
sunshine&blue sky by amyk
sunshine&blue sky

For the 52week challenge, week 14 “spark joy”…after several days of clouds, rain and cold the sun was out and the sky was blue!
7th April 2024 7th Apr 24

amyK

a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
