Previous
Photo 880
on one foot
a break in the rainy weather so we walked the Bay City Riverwalk today…mrs. Mallard showed off her one foot stance….
5th April 2024
5th Apr 24
4
0
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Diana
ace
Beautiful close up with wonderful detail.
April 6th, 2024
Louise & Ken
ace
how do they do that? (terrific photo!)
April 6th, 2024
Kathy A
ace
I wish I could do that
April 6th, 2024
Babs
ace
It is a amazing how they can balance on one leg. Something that I am unable to do these days.
April 6th, 2024
