chipmunk gets his turn by amyk
chipmunk gets his turn

Our squirrel feeder which attracts squirrels, chipmunks and blue jays…apologies for yet another chipmunk shot but it rained on and off all day so the view out the window it is….
4th April 2024 4th Apr 24

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Walks @ 7 ace
Looks like he/she is in piggy heaven
April 5th, 2024  
Rick ace
They are so cute. Looks like he's getting a cheek full for sure. Great shot.
April 5th, 2024  
