Roll call selfie by amyk
360 / 365

Roll call selfie

For Hope Jennings @mzzhope 365 roll call.
24th March 2020 24th Mar 20

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
I had two online conferences today...one to learn how we can take advantage of zoom and a happy hour meetup online. It’s a whole new world.
March 25th, 2020  
Hope D Jennings ace
Great selfie Amy! Thank you for sharing!
March 25th, 2020  
