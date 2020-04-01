Sign up
day1
Taking on the 30 shots of one subject challenge for April. Did lots of over-thinking on what subject to use. Bought a large jar of these (yes, a little stress relief) and decided if I used these I’d have to make them last all month! :)
1st April 2020
1st Apr 20
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
2333
photos
112
followers
166
following
Views
2
Album
extras
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
1st April 2020 9:31pm
Tags
30-shots2020
