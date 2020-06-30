Sign up
Photo 425
30june
Another clematis photo...
30th June 2020
30th Jun 20
3
1
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
2488
photos
118
followers
173
following
116% complete
418
419
420
421
422
423
424
425
2006
2007
423
2008
424
2009
425
2010
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
extras
Camera
ILCA-77M2
Taken
30th June 2020 6:42pm
Privacy
Public
Kaylynn
How beautiful - love the gray against the purple and the angle of the shot
July 1st, 2020
Casablanca
ace
Really pretty
July 1st, 2020
Anne Pancella
ace
great composition
July 1st, 2020
