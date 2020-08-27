Previous
pandemic still life by amyk
52week challenge, week 34 (as always I’m behind a week)-theme “mask”. Wearing it diligently, but it’s still a reminder of the “new normal”..another phrase I’m tiring of....Decided on a TP,hand sanitizer, mask still life edited in Deep Art Effects...
amyK

