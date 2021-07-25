Previous
Next
Smile for the camera by amyk
Photo 584

Smile for the camera

This bee looks like a little cartoon character to me…
25th July 2021 25th Jul 21

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
160% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
I can see that with those antennae sticking out. Love the vibrant green and yellow and the sharp details in the bee.
July 26th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise