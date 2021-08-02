Sign up
Photo 587
saw an egret and a crane…
Nayanquing Point wildlife area where they were doing some work on the flooding area. Egret seemed not to care about the heavy equipment. For the six word story challenge.
2nd August 2021
2nd Aug 21
0
0
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
extras
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
2nd August 2021 12:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sixws-121
