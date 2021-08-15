Previous
What’s up? by amyk
Photo 592

What’s up?

Some squawking crows overhead got the attention of this Green Heron at the local nature center
15th August 2021 15th Aug 21

amyK

amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Bill ace
Great capture. I'm sure for animals to survive in the wild they had better be aware of their suroundings.
August 16th, 2021  
Milanie ace
What a neat shot of the Green Heron - I rarely see one here
August 16th, 2021  
Rick ace
Great shot. Those crows can really be a pain for the other birds.
August 16th, 2021  
