Photo 592
What’s up?
Some squawking crows overhead got the attention of this Green Heron at the local nature center
15th August 2021
15th Aug 21
3
2
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
3076
photos
150
followers
207
following
162% complete
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
extras
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
13th August 2021 11:34am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Bill
ace
Great capture. I'm sure for animals to survive in the wild they had better be aware of their suroundings.
August 16th, 2021
Milanie
ace
What a neat shot of the Green Heron - I rarely see one here
August 16th, 2021
Rick
ace
Great shot. Those crows can really be a pain for the other birds.
August 16th, 2021
