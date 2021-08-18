Sign up
Photo 595
thistle explosion
They are everywhere this time of year.
18th August 2021
18th Aug 21
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Rick
ace
Cool capture. The seeds are starting to fly.
August 19th, 2021
Milanie
ace
Great focusing
August 19th, 2021
