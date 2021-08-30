Previous
Our Lady of La Salette by amyk
Photo 604

Our Lady of La Salette

Another photo from the shrine of Our Lady of the Woods. The shrine features various statuary and depictions of famous Marian sightings.
30th August 2021 30th Aug 21

amyK

amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
GaryW
Very pretty!
August 31st, 2021  
Jane Pittenger ace
Looks how I’ve been feeling about the world
August 31st, 2021  
