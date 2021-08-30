Sign up
Photo 604
Our Lady of La Salette
Another photo from the shrine of Our Lady of the Woods. The shrine features various statuary and depictions of famous Marian sightings.
30th August 2021
30th Aug 21
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
extras
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
28th August 2021 12:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
GaryW
Very pretty!
August 31st, 2021
Jane Pittenger
ace
Looks how I’ve been feeling about the world
August 31st, 2021
