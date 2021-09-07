Sign up
Photo 611
storm clouds
Not a great photo; just a quick iPhone shot while waiting at a traffic light this afternoon. Storms arrived as forecast…thought the clouds were pretty impressive.
7th September 2021
7th Sep 21
4
0
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
3118
photos
150
followers
207
following
Rick
ace
Very ominous looking. Great shot. Hope you stayed dry.
September 8th, 2021
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Yikes, that looks like you had to run for cover.
September 8th, 2021
Walks @ 7
ace
Lots of strength in those ominous clouds.
September 8th, 2021
Ellen Bogenschutz
ace
Wow! They are dark! Hope it wasn't too intense!
September 8th, 2021
