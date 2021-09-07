Previous
storm clouds by amyk
storm clouds

Not a great photo; just a quick iPhone shot while waiting at a traffic light this afternoon. Storms arrived as forecast…thought the clouds were pretty impressive.
7th September 2021

amyK

@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Rick ace
Very ominous looking. Great shot. Hope you stayed dry.
September 8th, 2021  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Yikes, that looks like you had to run for cover.
September 8th, 2021  
Walks @ 7 ace
Lots of strength in those ominous clouds.
September 8th, 2021  
Ellen Bogenschutz ace
Wow! They are dark! Hope it wasn't too intense!
September 8th, 2021  
