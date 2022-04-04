Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 660
ring-billed gull
Another from yesterday’s outing…when all else fails, the gulls will pose!
4th April 2022
4th Apr 22
4
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
3378
photos
176
followers
235
following
180% complete
View this month »
653
654
655
656
657
658
659
660
Latest from all albums
2648
2649
658
2650
659
2651
660
2652
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
extras
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
3rd April 2022 11:36am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Mags
ace
And it's a very nice pose for you too!
April 5th, 2022
GaryW
Great view!
April 5th, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
He gave you a good look of his tail while he makes sure you are looking at home. Sweet capture.
April 5th, 2022
Rick
ace
Great shot. Yeah, sometimes they will hang around and give a nice shot.
April 5th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close