ring-billed gull by amyk
ring-billed gull

Another from yesterday’s outing…when all else fails, the gulls will pose!
4th April 2022 4th Apr 22

amyK

@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Mags ace
And it's a very nice pose for you too!
April 5th, 2022  
GaryW
Great view!
April 5th, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
He gave you a good look of his tail while he makes sure you are looking at home. Sweet capture.
April 5th, 2022  
Rick ace
Great shot. Yeah, sometimes they will hang around and give a nice shot.
April 5th, 2022  
