happy Marty by amyk
Photo 715

happy Marty

For the September nifty fifty, sooc challenge. Struggling for photo subjects…when all else fails, go with the smiling dog.
4th September 2022 4th Sep 22

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Corinne C ace
It's always sweet to see a happy puppy face. Love it!
September 5th, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
aww, such a happy face
September 5th, 2022  
Kathy ace
A good looking dog. So soft and so loving.
September 5th, 2022  
