Photo 715
happy Marty
For the September nifty fifty, sooc challenge. Struggling for photo subjects…when all else fails, go with the smiling dog.
4th September 2022
4th Sep 22
3
3
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
3588
photos
177
followers
238
following
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
extras
Camera
ILCA-77M2
Taken
4th September 2022 10:06am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
nf-sooc-2022
Corinne C
ace
It's always sweet to see a happy puppy face. Love it!
September 5th, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
aww, such a happy face
September 5th, 2022
Kathy
ace
A good looking dog. So soft and so loving.
September 5th, 2022
