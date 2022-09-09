Sign up
Photo 717
9september
Lake Huron from Thompson Harbor State Park.
9th September 2022
9th Sep 22
2
1
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
extras
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
9th September 2022 10:54am
Jane Pittenger
ace
I like your inclusion of the little puddle in foreground
September 10th, 2022
Mags
ace
Splendid shot! Looks so pristine.
September 10th, 2022
