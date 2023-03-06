Sign up
Photo 774
because…
…I could use a good laugh today…
6th March 2023
6th Mar 23
5
6
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
3837
photos
184
followers
244
following
Corinne C
ace
What a fun expression!
March 6th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
March 6th, 2023
Mags
ace
LOL! That's too cute!!!
March 6th, 2023
essiesue
Priceless! FAV
March 7th, 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
now that is the kind of laugh we all need!
March 7th, 2023
