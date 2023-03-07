Previous
Next
snacking in the snow by amyk
Photo 775

snacking in the snow

well…snacking on the roof of the bird feeder he just raided…
7th March 2023 7th Mar 23

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
212% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Walks @ 7 ace
He doesn't seem to feel guilty in the least, fav!!!!!!!
March 8th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise