26march by amyk
26march

…nice day to be out looking for Spring arrival birds, including the turkey vultures who are one of the earlier migrators.
26th March 2023 26th Mar 23

amyK

a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Mags
Great shot!
March 27th, 2023  
Paula Fontanini
I always feel sorry for them because everyone thinks they are ugly. Not cute but I really like them. You made him look good! :)
March 27th, 2023  
amyK
@bluemoon :) I actually like them, too.
March 27th, 2023  
Dawn
A great shot
March 27th, 2023  
