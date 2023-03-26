Sign up
Photo 788
26march
…nice day to be out looking for Spring arrival birds, including the turkey vultures who are one of the earlier migrators.
26th March 2023
26th Mar 23
4
4
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
3873
photos
185
followers
245
following
215% complete
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
extras
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
26th March 2023 12:16pm
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
ace
Great shot!
March 27th, 2023
Paula Fontanini
ace
I always feel sorry for them because everyone thinks they are ugly. Not cute but I really like them. You made him look good! :)
March 27th, 2023
amyK
ace
@bluemoon
:) I actually like them, too.
March 27th, 2023
Dawn
ace
A great shot
March 27th, 2023
