Photo 789
goose drama
I enjoy watching the geese squabble…
27th March 2023
27th Mar 23
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
2
Album
extras
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
26th March 2023 12:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Mags
ace
LOL! Great shot!
March 28th, 2023
Jane Pittenger
ace
Gander giving the goose a talking to
March 28th, 2023
