Photo 791
cattail and friends
…as long as I’m “thinking minimal” this week, I’m posting this…it’s an edit of a badly lit photo that for some reason I like…
29th March 2023
29th Mar 23
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Photo Details
Corinne C
ace
Like a painting
March 30th, 2023
Milanie
ace
Like the simplicity
March 30th, 2023
