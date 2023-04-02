Sign up
Photo 795
beginnings
Seen in a yard along the rail trail today. Spring bulbs are just beginning to show up here.
2nd April 2023
2nd Apr 23
2
2
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
793
3013
78
794
3014
79
795
3015
Views
1
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
extras
Camera
DC-ZS200
Taken
2nd April 2023 2:59pm
Walks @ 7
ace
Like a Mom (peeking around the corner) looking over her broad of little ones
April 3rd, 2023
Mags
ace
Loving the colors!
April 3rd, 2023
