beginnings by amyk
Photo 795

beginnings

Seen in a yard along the rail trail today. Spring bulbs are just beginning to show up here.
2nd April 2023 2nd Apr 23

amyK

amyK
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Walks @ 7 ace
Like a Mom (peeking around the corner) looking over her broad of little ones
April 3rd, 2023  
Mags ace
Loving the colors!
April 3rd, 2023  
