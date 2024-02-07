Sign up
Previous
Photo 865
kitchen collage
For the MFPIAC challenge theme “kitchen”, as long as it is b&w month, I decided to use that in the collage also.
7th February 2024
7th Feb 24
3
3
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
4274
photos
197
followers
262
following
236% complete
858
859
860
861
862
863
864
865
3321
3322
864
3323
3324
3325
865
3326
Views
10
3
3
extras
Tags
mfpiac-128
judith deacon
Great collage, well imagines.
February 8th, 2024
Suzanne
ace
Flashes of red!
February 8th, 2024
Mags
ace
Very nice!
February 8th, 2024
