kitchen collage by amyk
Photo 865

kitchen collage

For the MFPIAC challenge theme “kitchen”, as long as it is b&w month, I decided to use that in the collage also.
7th February 2024 7th Feb 24

amyK

@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
judith deacon
Great collage, well imagines.
February 8th, 2024  
Suzanne
Flashes of red!
February 8th, 2024  
Mags
Very nice!
February 8th, 2024  
