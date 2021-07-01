Gayip

This piece of public art, made of stainless steel, is by Nadim Karam and indigenous artist Mandy Nicholson. It is situated in the Southbank precinct, at the southern end of the Immigration Bridge, the first of 10 pieces of art representing periods of migration to Australia. It is called Gayip, signifying the ceremonial gatherings of different Aboriginal clans and is a traditional meeting place for the indigenous people.

Perhaps it's apt that it is also now a regular campsite for people made homeless through the pandemic pressure on housing and jobs.

