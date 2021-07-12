Previous
Wanted: A title???
Street art South Melbourne. Untitled mural at South Melbourne Primary School by Peter Daverington, 2019. 12x22 m. I took this photo from City Road Light Rail Station.
Suzanne

Lesley
Wow, that's fabulous. Loads of colour!
July 11th, 2021  
