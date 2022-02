Cotter Dam Wall, ACT

Part of the water supply for Canberra, the Cotter dam original impoundment was completed in 1915 and the enlarged dam completed in 2013. The old dam wall is behind the new wall under water and occasionally can be seen in times of drought. No drought at the moment, though, as water is being released at the moment due to heavy rainfall.



I liked the lines and thought B&W suited it.