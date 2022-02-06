Previous
Hail the Todd River by ankers70
Hail the Todd River

After posting yesterday about the Murrumbidgee flowing so strongly with recent rains
( https://365project.org/ankers70/365/2022-02-05), I decided for to today's travel photo to go to Alice Springs in central Australia where the Todd River is currently flowing: https://www.weatherzone.com.au/news/todd-river-rages-through-alice-springs-for-second-time-in-three-months/536085

The Todd River rarely flows. Most of the time it is just a bare riverbed. The annual Henley on Todd Regatta is a boat race held on a riverbed without water: https://www.australiantraveller.com/nt/red-centre/alice-springs/experience-the-worlds-only-waterless-regatta-on-the-todd-river-in-alice-springs/.

I was in Alice Springs in 2016 when not only did it rain but it poured and most unusually hailed https://www.sbs.com.au/nitv/article/2016/06/17/rare-hailstorm-hits-alice-springs

Today's photo, taken on 17th June 2016, is of the Todd riverbed covered in hail.


6th February 2022 6th Feb 22

Suzanne

