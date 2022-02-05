'Where the blue gums are growing, and the Murrumbidgee's flowing, beneath the sunny sky'

La Niña has brought a lot of rain this summer and the Murrumbidgee River is really flowing, taking many of the Allocasuarinas (She-oaks) with it. This photo is from Eurarrie Crossing in Ngunnawal Country, ACT, which a few days before had been impassable.



The Murrumbidgee is Australia's second longest river flowing through NSW and the ACT to the Murray River near Boundary Bend.



The title from the Australian folk song 'Along the Road to Gundagai' written by Jack O'Hagan and popularised by Slim Dusty.





