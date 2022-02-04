The Aboriginal Memorial, NGA Canberra

Part of a sobering installation of 200 hollow log ceremonial coffins from Central Arnhem Land, created 1987-8 for the Bicentenary of Australia, marking 200 years of European settlement. The path through the installations echoes the course of the Glyde River Estuary that flows through the Arafura Swamp to the sea.



The Aboriginal Memorial was conceived by Djon Mundine OAM of the Bundjalung people of northern NSW and included 43 artists from Central Arnhem Land wo painted the log coffins to represent a forest of souls and as a commemoration of all the people who died defending country. It is a war memorial as well as a testimony to the resilience of indigenous people and a legacy for the future.

