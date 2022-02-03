Previous
Pondering pink . . by ankers70
258 / 365

Pondering pink . .

At the Jeffrey Smart exhibition at the NGA, Canberra, I happened on this group responding to the deep and meaningful question of why Smart painted the spiral staircase pink in the painting 'Jacob Descending' (1979)!
3rd February 2022 3rd Feb 22

Suzanne

@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
