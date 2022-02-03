Sign up
258 / 365
Pondering pink . .
At the Jeffrey Smart exhibition at the NGA, Canberra, I happened on this group responding to the deep and meaningful question of why Smart painted the spiral staircase pink in the painting 'Jacob Descending' (1979)!
3rd February 2022
3rd Feb 22
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
251
252
253
254
255
256
257
258
