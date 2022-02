A photo opportunity not be mist . . .

At Wallace's Hut yesterday, a group of riders loomed out of the mist. They were trekking for a week in the high country. Beautiful horses!



Too wet to bring my camera out so this was taken with my iPhone.



We walked approximately 15+km mostly in mizzling rain, passing by several high country huts: Cope Hut, Wallace's Hut and Scouts. Wallace's Hut, built in 1889, is the oldest surviving emergency refuge hut in the Victorian High Country.