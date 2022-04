'White caps'

Old wharf piles repurposed as an art installation by artist Ari Purhonen (2012), Victoria Harbour Melbourne. The caps move and shimmer with wind and tides. From the artist's statement:



'Wharf activity was the inspiration . . . when the weather is quiet the metal cones gently swing on their piles. When the winds pick up and the water laps at the piles, the cones respond, reflecting the frenetic times that were once seen daily at the harbour'.