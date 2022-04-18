Previous
Next
Making their mark by ankers70
332 / 365

Making their mark

These two girls were totally absorbed painting advertising hoardings along the walkway out of Museum Station, Melbourne CBD.
18th April 2022 18th Apr 22

Suzanne

ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
90% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise