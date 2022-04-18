Sign up
332 / 365
Making their mark
These two girls were totally absorbed painting advertising hoardings along the walkway out of Museum Station, Melbourne CBD.
18th April 2022
18th Apr 22
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
