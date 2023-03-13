Previous
Eclipsed! by ankers70
Eclipsed!

Cruiseship Celebrity 'Eclipse' dwarfing the Sydney ferries and even the Harbour Bridge. Taken from Circular Quay Friday evening.
13th March 2023 13th Mar 23

Suzanne

ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
Susan Wakely ace
It is massive!
March 11th, 2023  
