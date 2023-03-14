Sign up
Photo 662
Let the show begin . . .
At the Opera House, last week for 'Chorus', showcasing the Australian Opera chorus. Details with a short video of the highlights here:
https://opera.org.au/productions/chorus-sydney/
14th March 2023
14th Mar 23
0
0
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
675
photos
88
followers
93
following
181% complete
View this month »
655
656
657
658
659
660
661
662
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50m2
Taken
10th March 2023 7:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
