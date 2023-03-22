Final resting place

Old Pioneers Cemetery, Fawkner Memorial Park, Melbourne.



The original Melbourne Cemetery, now known as the Old Melbourne Cemetery, operated from 1837 until 1853, on the site of what is now Melbourne's biggest market, Victoria Market. That cemetery was finally in 1854, although there were some hundred people who had already purchased plots and were buried there after the official closure. The last burial was in 1917.



The Melbourne General Cemetery in Carlton opened in 1853 to replace the original cemetery.



Victoria Market was established in 1859 with expansions in 1877 and 1922, gradually taking over the old cemetery. As expansions happened about 1,000 bodies were exhumed and reburied in Melbourne General Cemetery and at Fawkner Memorial Park (opened 1906). It's estimated that between 7,000 and 9,000 bodies remain on the old site, but it is nearly impossible to know as records prior to 1865 were lost during a fire in the gatekeeper's lodge in 1865 and, in any case, many graves were unmarked.



There are markers that delineate the old cemetery site.



In the early 1920s, the graves of about 70 of Melbourne's pioneers, including John Batman, were transferred from the site of Queen Victoria Market to Fawkner Park. Only marked graves were transferred. The transfer of graves to the specially created Old Pioneers section was completed in 1923.

