Photo 689
Storm brewing
Another shot from Saturday's walk in the Botanic Gardens showing a storm coming in over the CBD towards Australia 108 and the Eureka Tower . Sunny and warm while we were in the gardens but we just made it home before the storm hit.
10th April 2023
10th Apr 23
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
Corinne C
ace
A great composition with the trees in the foreground, the buildings/city in the middle and the dramatic sky as background!
April 9th, 2023
Dawn
ace
A lovely scene but oh those clouds sure look threatening
April 9th, 2023
