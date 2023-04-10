Previous
Storm brewing by ankers70
Another shot from Saturday's walk in the Botanic Gardens showing a storm coming in over the CBD towards Australia 108 and the Eureka Tower . Sunny and warm while we were in the gardens but we just made it home before the storm hit.
Suzanne

I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
Corinne C ace
A great composition with the trees in the foreground, the buildings/city in the middle and the dramatic sky as background!
April 9th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A lovely scene but oh those clouds sure look threatening
April 9th, 2023  
